Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Raises Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 200,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,463 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $13,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,139,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,167,000 after acquiring an additional 14,244,622 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,618,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,199,000 after acquiring an additional 295,205 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,818,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120,230 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,484,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,703,000 after acquiring an additional 687,258 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,584. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.33.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $76.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.55. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $99.46.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

