Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $10,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Linde by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,714,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,192 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Linde by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,654,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,567 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,702,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Linde by 596.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,115,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,607,000 after purchasing an additional 955,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Linde by 1,336.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 458,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,419,000 after purchasing an additional 426,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.21.

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN opened at $310.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $267.51 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The company has a market cap of $156.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.31%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

