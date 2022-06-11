Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,008 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 841.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,745,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,148 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,133,000 after acquiring an additional 870,582 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 715,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,644,000 after acquiring an additional 422,062 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,918,516,000 after acquiring an additional 386,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,126,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $647,006,000 after acquiring an additional 321,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.27.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $248.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.69 and its 200-day moving average is $260.01.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.54%.

About Air Products and Chemicals (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

