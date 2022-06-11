Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,826 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,379 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $12,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,258,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,714,261,000 after buying an additional 46,081 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,199,445,000 after buying an additional 34,791 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,767,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,353 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,416,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,017,000 after purchasing an additional 419,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 3.6% during the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,375,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,704,000 after purchasing an additional 47,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

VMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.93.

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.46 per share, for a total transaction of $95,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $95,730. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $156.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $154.88 and a 1-year high of $213.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.06 and a 200-day moving average of $183.87. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.