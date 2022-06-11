Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 784 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $8,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MU. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,744,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $123,813,000 after purchasing an additional 87,829 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MU stock opened at $62.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.60. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.03%.

MU has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.04.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

