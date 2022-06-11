Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 9,060 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,060 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $14,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $26.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.49. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 46.95 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $142.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 221.43%.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

