Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $11,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $158.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.39 and a 200 day moving average of $190.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $152.35 and a one year high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Argus lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.29.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,945.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

