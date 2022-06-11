Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEZ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 633.3% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHKEZ. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 107.9% during the first quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,952,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,483 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 53.7% during the first quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 163,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,718,000 after acquiring an additional 57,030 shares during the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2,444.9% during the first quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 612,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,462,000 after acquiring an additional 588,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 57.3% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,356,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,251,000 after acquiring an additional 858,309 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CHKEZ stock opened at $74.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.84. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $20.79 and a 12 month high of $81.05.

