Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,780 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.0% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $48,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chevron news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $11,225,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Societe Generale downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.48.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $175.40 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

