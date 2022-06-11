China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Plans $0.24 Dividend

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2378 per share on Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of CMAKY opened at $3.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.83. China Minsheng Banking has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $5.35.

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

