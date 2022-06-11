ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Given New $7.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of ChromaDex to $7.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of ChromaDex from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChromaDex presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Shares of ChromaDex stock opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. ChromaDex has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $10.78. The company has a market capitalization of $144.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.78.

ChromaDex ( NASDAQ:CDXC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 81.32% and a negative net margin of 39.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChromaDex will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert N. Fried bought 25,000 shares of ChromaDex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ChromaDex by 4,922.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,143,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,712,000 after purchasing an additional 25,074 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 43,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ChromaDex by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

