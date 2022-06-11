Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Short Interest Down 91.2% in May

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 91.2% from the May 15th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 310,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CHGCY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,734. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average is $15.93.
About Chugai Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chugai Pharmaceutical (CHGCY)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.