Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Short Interest Down 91.2% in May

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 91.2% from the May 15th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 310,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CHGCY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,734. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average is $15.93.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, Gazyva, and Xeloda; osteoporosis, including Actemra, Edirol, and Bonviva; renal diseases consist of Mircera and Oxarol; and neurology/other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, and Enspryng.

