Churchill China (LON:CHH) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,570.83

Shares of Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,570.83 ($19.68) and traded as low as GBX 1,350 ($16.92). Churchill China shares last traded at GBX 1,398 ($17.52), with a volume of 2,003 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,414.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,568.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £153.99 million and a PE ratio of 36.96.

Get Churchill China alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.30 ($0.22) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Churchill China’s previous dividend of $6.70. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. Churchill China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.18%.

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.