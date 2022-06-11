Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.76-$0.84 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.40 billion-$12.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.87 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.29-$3.37 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.49. The company had a trading volume of 20,262,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,177,942. The company has a market capitalization of $180.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $41.02 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.44.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Cowen cut their price target on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.05.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,045 shares of company stock worth $874,473 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 8,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 15,902 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 21,225 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

