Citizens National Bank Trust Department Makes New Investment in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,223,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 284,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after acquiring an additional 95,715 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 620,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,475,000 after acquiring an additional 288,133 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 15,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 63,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 12,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of CADE opened at $24.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.26 and a 200-day moving average of $29.17. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Bank has a one year low of $24.39 and a one year high of $34.24.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $440.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.57 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 51.16%.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

