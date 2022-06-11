Citizens National Bank Trust Department Takes Position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HTA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter.

HTA opened at $29.00 on Friday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $34.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.05 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is 309.52%.

HTA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

