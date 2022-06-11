Clean Air Metals (CVE:AIR) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Clean Air Metals Inc. (CVE:AIR – Get Rating) was down 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 250,147 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 275,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.31 million and a PE ratio of -11.88.

Clean Air Metals Company Profile (CVE:AIR)

Clean Air Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, copper, and nickel deposits. Its flagship properties are the Thunder Bay North property consists of 219 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 40,816 hectares; and the Escape Lake project consists of 20 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 561.3 hectares located in the Thunder Bay region of Ontario.

