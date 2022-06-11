Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 91.1% from the May 15th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 778,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 26.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 30.9% in the first quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 29,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Clough Global Equity Fund stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $9.76. 161,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,003. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $15.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.1162 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

