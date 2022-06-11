CMC Markets plc (CMCX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8.88 on August 11th

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.88 ($0.11) per share on Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This is an increase from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CMCX stock opened at GBX 265 ($3.32) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 283.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 255.78. CMC Markets has a fifty-two week low of GBX 212.50 ($2.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 504 ($6.32). The stock has a market capitalization of £760.10 million and a PE ratio of 10.73.

In other news, insider Euan Marshall purchased 112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.38) per share, with a total value of £302.40 ($378.95). Also, insider David Fineberg bought 96 shares of CMC Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 314 ($3.93) per share, with a total value of £301.44 ($377.74).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.14) target price on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign pairs, commodities, cryptocurrencies, shares and ETFs, and treasuries through its trading platform.

