CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) Insider Acquires £301.44 in Stock

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX – Get Rating) insider David Fineberg acquired 96 shares of CMC Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 314 ($3.93) per share, with a total value of £301.44 ($377.74).

Shares of CMCX opened at GBX 265 ($3.32) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £760.10 million and a PE ratio of 10.73. CMC Markets plc has a one year low of GBX 212.50 ($2.66) and a one year high of GBX 504 ($6.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 283.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 255.78.

Get CMC Markets alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a GBX 8.88 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This is an increase from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $3.50. CMC Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMCX shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.14) price objective on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

About CMC Markets (Get Rating)

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign pairs, commodities, cryptocurrencies, shares and ETFs, and treasuries through its trading platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.