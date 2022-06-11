CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Director Jon E. Barfield Sells 1,267 Shares

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $87,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CMS opened at $67.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.40. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $57.92 and a 1 year high of $73.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.48%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in CMS Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 16,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $582,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

