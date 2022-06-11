Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $57.00 and last traded at $57.00. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.50.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cogeco from C$135.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Get Cogeco alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.67.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.