Colony Group LLC Buys 14,777 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,919 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,777 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.0% of Colony Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $57,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOW. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.94.

NYSE:LOW opened at $186.33 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.22 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.12 and its 200 day moving average is $222.82. The firm has a market cap of $119.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

