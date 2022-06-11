Colony Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Colony Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises about 1.2% of Colony Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Colony Group LLC owned about 0.40% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $70,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $138.61 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $131.31 and a 12 month high of $200.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.51 and a 200-day moving average of $163.03.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.