Colony Group LLC Has $20.29 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Colony Group LLC increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,648 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $20,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 870.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,000,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,055,000 after buying an additional 1,794,400 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Caterpillar by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,741,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Caterpillar by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after acquiring an additional 721,439 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,607,000 after acquiring an additional 643,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,786,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,933 shares of company stock valued at $11,541,376. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $215.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $114.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.57. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.71.

Caterpillar Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.