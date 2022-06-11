Colony Group LLC Has $47.21 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.8% of Colony Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $47,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MA. Barclays cut their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.94.

Mastercard stock opened at $334.75 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $305.61 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.47. The company has a market cap of $325.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

