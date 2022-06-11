Colony Group LLC Sells 10,913 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,913 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $25,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $288.84 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $280.21 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $317.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

