Colony Group LLC Sells 23,477 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Colony Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,477 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $18,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,666,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,612. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.81 and a 200-day moving average of $76.42. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $66.60 and a one year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

