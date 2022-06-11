Colony Group LLC Sells 9,807 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Colony Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,807 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $26,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,185.0% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,519,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after buying an additional 8,384,412 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,028,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,460,000 after buying an additional 1,112,612 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,859,000 after buying an additional 651,343 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,520,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,525,000 after buying an additional 642,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,637,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,048,000 after buying an additional 585,613 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

SCHD opened at $74.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.24. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $73.22 and a one year high of $82.47.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.