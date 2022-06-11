Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

NASDAQ CVGI opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.74. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $11.88. The company has a market capitalization of $222.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 3.27.

Commercial Vehicle Group ( NASDAQ:CVGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $244.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.97 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,108,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,996,000 after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 16.2% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,763,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,898,000 after acquiring an additional 245,838 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,537,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 88,130 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 24.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,515,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after purchasing an additional 295,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 53.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,105,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,461,000 after purchasing an additional 384,900 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

