Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Short Interest Up 583.3% in May

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, an increase of 583.3% from the May 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 49.2 days.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock traded down $3.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.00. 403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.46. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of $111.00 and a 12 month high of $180.04.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Thursday, June 16th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, June 16th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, June 16th.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

