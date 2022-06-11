Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNCE opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $168.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.49. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88.

Concert Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.10). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 245.72% and a negative return on equity of 89.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Heek Christi Van purchased 10,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,842.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. 51.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

