Conflux Network (CFX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $21.55 Million

Conflux Network (CFX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Conflux Network has traded flat against the US dollar. One Conflux Network coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conflux Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28,598.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,545.91 or 0.05405567 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000248 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002593 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00019239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00185435 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.06 or 0.00559664 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.35 or 0.00588657 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00064561 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003808 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.