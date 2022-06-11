Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior (NASDAQ:CNFRL) Short Interest Down 85.7% in May

Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior (NASDAQ:CNFRL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior has a twelve month low of $22.19 and a twelve month high of $25.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4219 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

