Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 34,696 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 406,104 shares.The stock last traded at $14.80 and had previously closed at $14.81.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VLRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.82.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 71.25%. On average, analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter worth about $1,053,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 189.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,178,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,000 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 1,375,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after acquiring an additional 800,784 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 26,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 420.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 162,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 131,475 shares during the period. 52.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

