Convex Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10.67 Million (CVX)

Convex Finance (CVX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 11th. Over the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded 34.4% lower against the dollar. Convex Finance has a total market capitalization of $349.31 million and $10.67 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Convex Finance coin can currently be bought for $5.54 or 0.00019424 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Convex Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.66 or 0.00335421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00031850 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.41 or 0.00408176 BTC.

Convex Finance Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 91,190,616 coins and its circulating supply is 63,054,152 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Convex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Convex Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Convex Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.