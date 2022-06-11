Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.35. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund shares last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 1,448,200 shares trading hands.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.1808 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

