Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 51,520 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $11,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Corning by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GLW opened at $33.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $32.24 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.29.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.40%.

Several research analysts recently commented on GLW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

In other Corning news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

