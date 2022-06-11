Covalent Price Reaches $0.10 (CQT)

Covalent (CQT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. In the last seven days, Covalent has traded 25.9% lower against the dollar. Covalent has a market capitalization of $25.74 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covalent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000367 BTC on popular exchanges.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.90 or 0.00355369 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003627 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00032009 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.70 or 0.00452681 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Covalent Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

