Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Acquired by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,095 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Covetrus worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Covetrus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Covetrus by 208.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Covetrus by 122.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVET. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Covetrus from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. William Blair downgraded Covetrus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Covetrus in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays downgraded Covetrus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Covetrus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Covetrus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ CVET opened at $20.70 on Friday. Covetrus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average of $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

