Craig Hallum Cuts Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Price Target to $10.00

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Immersion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of Immersion stock opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.28. Immersion has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $9.78. The company has a market cap of $187.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.73.

Immersion ( NASDAQ:IMMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter. Immersion had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 16.47%.

In other Immersion news, insider William C. Martin acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $286,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 422,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,593.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William C. Martin acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 432,831 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,181.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMR. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immersion in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Immersion by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Immersion in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immersion in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 50.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

