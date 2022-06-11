Credit Suisse Group Cuts Leonteq (OTC:LNTQF) Price Target to CHF 88

Leonteq (OTC:LNTQF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 90 to CHF 88 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
LNTQF stock opened at $49.48 on Wednesday. Leonteq has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $51.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.48.
