Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $11,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 422,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,853.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

David Tzat-Kin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 1st, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $11,480.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $11,040.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $12,080.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $8,480.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $10,920.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $11,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $12,120.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $12,440.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $14,520.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $15,320.00.

Shares of CXDO opened at $2.67 on Friday. Crexendo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.87.

Crexendo ( NASDAQ:CXDO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 million. Crexendo had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Crexendo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.28%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Crexendo by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 165,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 63,860 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crexendo by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Crexendo in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crexendo by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Crexendo in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CXDO shares. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Crexendo from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Crexendo from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

