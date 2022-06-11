Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Position Boosted by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 130.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 1,545.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $53.82 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.33 and a 12 month high of $183.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.38 and a 200-day moving average of $94.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $660.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.81 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 206.72% and a net margin of 27.85%. Crocs’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Anne Mehlman acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.91 per share, for a total transaction of $142,766.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,511.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $249,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 23,812 shares of company stock valued at $1,397,316 over the last 90 days. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CROX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Crocs from $101.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush started coverage on Crocs in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Crocs from $153.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.22.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

