Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Morgan Stanley

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($238.71) to €214.00 ($230.11) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Crown Castle International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

CCI stock opened at $172.65 on Tuesday. Crown Castle International has a twelve month low of $157.16 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.24.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,702,255. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA S.A. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 142,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,611,000 after acquiring an additional 28,709 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Crown Castle International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 678,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,672,000 after acquiring an additional 17,148 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,699,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 5,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,962,000 after buying an additional 33,933 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.