Crust Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.76 Million (CRU)

Crust Network (CRU) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Crust Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00003185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust Network has a total market cap of $2.76 million and approximately $419,897.00 worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crust Network has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Crust Network

CRU is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,062,357 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Network Coin Trading

