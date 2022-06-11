CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Insider Purchases $14,295.00 in Stock

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 1,500 shares of CSP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $14,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 496,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,726,880. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Joseph R. Nerges also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CSP alerts:

On Thursday, April 7th, Joseph R. Nerges bought 2,291 shares of CSP stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $16,861.76.

Shares of CSPI opened at $9.20 on Friday. CSP Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $11.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average is $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $41.68 million, a P/E ratio of 306.77 and a beta of 1.63.

CSP ( NASDAQ:CSPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CSP had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $11.98 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSPI. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CSP by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 270,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in CSP by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CSP by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of CSP during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 24.36% of the company’s stock.

CSP Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.