Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $253.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. UBS Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

CMI opened at $205.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.20. Cummins has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $254.58.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $7,767,945.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Rumsey sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $87,532.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at $427,657.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,710 shares of company stock worth $10,468,698. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

