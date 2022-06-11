Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,751,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,846,000 after buying an additional 74,697 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,156,000 after buying an additional 135,846 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,823,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,408,000 after buying an additional 100,129 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,197,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,257,000 after purchasing an additional 67,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,625,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,508,000 after purchasing an additional 110,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.22.

In other news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,560.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,468,698 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMI opened at $205.50 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $254.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

