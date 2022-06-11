Curio Governance (CGT) Price Hits $0.0089 on Major Exchanges

Curio Governance (CGT) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. One Curio Governance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Curio Governance has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Curio Governance has a total market capitalization of $112,361.58 and approximately $15.00 worth of Curio Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Curio Governance alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,293.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003414 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002060 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Curio Governance Profile

Curio Governance is a coin. Its launch date was February 21st, 2020. Curio Governance’s total supply is 51,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,635,828 coins. Curio Governance’s official Twitter account is @cache_gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

Curio Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curio Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curio Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Curio Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curio Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.